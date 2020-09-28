Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) PT Raised to $34.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of OMI stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 324.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.