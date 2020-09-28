Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

OMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.19.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

NYSE:OMI opened at $20.36 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.