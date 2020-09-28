Owl Rock Capital Corporation Announces None Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.2%.
Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.
In related news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $554,938.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,739,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,077,030.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
