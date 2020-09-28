Owl Rock Capital Corporation Announces None Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $554,938.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,739,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,077,030.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

