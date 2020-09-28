Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Declares None Dividend of $0.39

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.2%.
Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $12.44 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $554,938.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,739,751 shares in the company, valued at $544,077,030.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig Packer bought 20,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.