Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Declares None Dividend of $0.39

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.2%.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $12.44 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $554,938.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,739,751 shares in the company, valued at $544,077,030.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig Packer bought 20,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $244,991.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.