Own (CHX) Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, Own has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Own token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. Own has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Own alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.02 or 0.04630203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009166 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00056790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own is a token. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Own is weown.com . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.