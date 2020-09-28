Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $491.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

