Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $137.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

