Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.32.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,328 shares of company stock worth $18,210,892. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.90. 51,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,631. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $275.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

