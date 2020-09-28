Parachute (PAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.86 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $341,214.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040673 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,508,424 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

