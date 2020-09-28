Park Electrochemical Corp. (PKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 5th

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Park Electrochemical has a dividend payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

PKE opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $229.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.80. Park Electrochemical has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

