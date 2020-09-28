Park National’s (PRK) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood restated their underperform rating on shares of Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ PRK opened at $80.81 on Thursday. Park National has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

Park National (NASDAQ:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $112.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.16 million.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

