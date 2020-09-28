ParkinGo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $669,820.68 and approximately $200.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,917.68 or 0.99938770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000720 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00141398 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.