Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$49.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.
Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$36.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,568,416.95.
Parkland Fuel Company Profile
Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.
