Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$49.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$36.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.26. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$17.57 and a 12-month high of C$49.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 16,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.39, for a total transaction of C$651,692.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,568,416.95.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

