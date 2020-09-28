PARSIQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $258,835.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001317 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $12.65 million and $258,835.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00074677 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000436 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042654 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00113091 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008570 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,174,123 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

