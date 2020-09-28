Pax Global Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pax Global Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 407.7% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pax Global Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

PXGYF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,035. Pax Global Technology has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. It offers Smart POS, ECR, countertop, wireless, mobile, pin pad, and multilane E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories to process a range of electronic payment types, including signature and PIN-based debit cards, credit cards, contactless/radio frequency identification cards, RF-enabled mobile phones, QR code, IC cards, and pre-paid gift and other stored-value cards.

