PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Cap Achieves $61.63 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,887.68 or 0.17338174 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $61.63 million and approximately $933,406.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042369 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.84 or 0.04829765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056573 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033747 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 32,649 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

