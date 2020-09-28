PAX Gold Price Down 4.9% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,860.91 or 0.17144340 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $60.76 million and $773,802.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042709 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.13 or 0.04662902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 32,649 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.