Paxos Standard (PAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $244.93 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $244.93 million and approximately $148.60 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009187 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, CoinPlace, Bitfinex and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinExchange, Bitrue, ABCC, OKCoin, Iquant, HitBTC, CoinEx, WazirX, BitMart, P2PB2B, Hotbit, Binance, BitMax, Coinall, BCEX, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, DDEX, Sistemkoin, BigONE, Coinbit, Bittrex, ZB.COM, KuCoin, BW.com, Kyber Network, Gate.io, FCoin, DigiFinex, Crex24, MXC, Bit-Z, OKEx, CoinPlace, TOKOK, C2CX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

