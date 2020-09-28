Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.12 million and approximately $194.22 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Bittrex, SouthXchange and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001523 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Leading Coins 4 Entrepreneur (LC4) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bitrue, Crex24, BitMart, Bittrex, OKCoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, TOKOK, KuCoin, ZB.COM, Iquant, CoinBene, C2CX, P2PB2B, OKEx, BigONE, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, DDEX, BCEX, Bitfinex, FCoin, BW.com, MXC, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Binance, BitMax, Coinbit, WazirX, CoinPlace, Coinsuper and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

