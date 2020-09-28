Paxos Standard Token (PAX) Achieves Market Cap of $237.38 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00254871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097320 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.01592408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00187983 BTC.

About Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.