PayPie (PPP) Trading 36.6% Higher Over Last Week

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, PayPie has traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $750,554.08 and $1,887.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00249933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.70 or 0.01586710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00187971 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.