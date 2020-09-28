Paypoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Update

Paypoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Paypoint stock remained flat at $$7.25 on Monday. Paypoint has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $494.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03.

