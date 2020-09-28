Pegasystems Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.60) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -20.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $118.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -125.12 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In related news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $93,059.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,690 shares of company stock worth $3,988,937 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

