Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pegasystems to earn ($0.60) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -20.0%.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $118.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.12 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $1,355,128.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,690 shares of company stock worth $3,988,937 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

