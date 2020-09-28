PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report sales of $23.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.40 million and the highest is $25.18 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $27.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $102.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.34 million to $104.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $77.46 million to $100.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.32. 6,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,695. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

