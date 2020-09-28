Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEBO. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of PEBO opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $371.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.95. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.42.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

