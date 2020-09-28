Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PRCP traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,187. Perceptron has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Perceptron alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Perceptron during the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Perceptron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.