Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €165.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pernod Ricard currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €149.63 ($176.03).

Shares of RI stock opened at €132.35 ($155.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €143.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €140.12. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

