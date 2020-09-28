Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,594. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

