Phantasma Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and $181,832.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00044295 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,910.88 or 0.99960753 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000723 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00141042 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

