Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Physicians Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.85.

DOC stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,110,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,008,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,935 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 530.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,450,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 806,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,069,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.