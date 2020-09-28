Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund (NYSE:PCI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,900 shares, an increase of 193.3% from the August 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,589,000 after buying an additional 266,320 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund by 44.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,684,000.

Get Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund alerts:

NYSE PCI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,295. Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.

Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund utilizes a dynamic asset allocation approach and seeks to invest in multiple fixed-income sectors in the global credit markets, including corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed securities, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds and other fixed, variable and floating rate income producing securities.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Credit and MortggeIncmFund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.