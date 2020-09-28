PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.14. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,074. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 220.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 71,310 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

