Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Short Interest Update

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMX. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 442,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 105,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 416,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 105,619 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the period.

PMX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.31. 235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,619. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

