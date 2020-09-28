Pinkcoin Hits Market Cap of $782,382.71 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $782,382.71 and approximately $2,841.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.19 or 0.00633305 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005938 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00030427 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $757.70 or 0.06935375 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000773 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 446,670,741 coins and its circulating supply is 421,410,305 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

