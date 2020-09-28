Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $3,860.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2022 earnings at $76.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $108.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $146.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,388.77.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,095.13 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,213.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,658.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,550.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 262.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

