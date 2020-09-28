Pirl Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,238.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $751,624.24 and approximately $5,238.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 80,356,261 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

