Pivot Token Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Million (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $358,295.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00099545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00241064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00039659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.01579486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00196408 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

