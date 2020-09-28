Pivot Token Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Pivot Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, BigONE and Coinall. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $293,220.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00251408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00097289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.69 or 0.01586156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00188086 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

