Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.93.

PAA stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

