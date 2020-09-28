Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGP. ValuEngine lowered Plains GP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities raised Plains GP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.15. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plains GP by 154.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 17.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

