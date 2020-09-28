Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Down 54.5% in September

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYTCF traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.72. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Playtech has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.25.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

