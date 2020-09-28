Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $873.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post sales of $873.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $872.23 million to $874.30 million. Plexus reported sales of $810.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $150,939.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,270.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $343,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,469.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,849 shares of company stock worth $8,147,232. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Plexus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Plexus by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Plexus by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. 105,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,121. Plexus has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

