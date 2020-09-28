Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $666,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $571,756.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,397,755 shares of company stock worth $26,419,208 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 481,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $9,854,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.