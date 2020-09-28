POA One Day Trading Volume Tops $852,616.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, POA has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. POA has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $852,616.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 279,839,902 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

