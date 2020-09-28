Polis Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00004667 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Polis has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $7,525.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

