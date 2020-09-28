Polis Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00004787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Polis has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $4,491.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 4,530.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

