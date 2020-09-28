Polymath (POLY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Upbit. Polymath has a market cap of $23.91 million and $1.39 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00428831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000481 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002693 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,500,099 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bittrex, DDEX, LATOKEN, Upbit, Huobi, IDEX, UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Koinex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

