Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) Insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira Purchases 600 Shares

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY) insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,679 ($21.94) per share, for a total transaction of £10,074 ($13,163.47).

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,677.50 ($21.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,948.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,647.99. Polymetal International PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 990.20 ($12.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price (up previously from GBX 1,600 ($20.91)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,667.38 ($21.79).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

