Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $326.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares Pool Corp have underperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the company’s business has been negatively impacted by new stay-at-home orders (or government mandates) along with unfavourable economic conditions owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, rise in labor and delivery costs along with increased investments in information technology systems and hardware, remain concerns. However, solid demand across swimming pool maintenance supplies is likely to aid the company going forward. Also, the company’s expansion initiatives is noteworthy. Nonetheless, the company’s strong balance sheet should help it tide over the ongoing crisis. Earnings estimates for 2020 have increased over the past 60 days, depicting analysts optimism regarding the stock growth potential.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on POOL. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $262.25.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $315.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pool has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $342.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.45 and a 200-day moving average of $258.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $702,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,103.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $82,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,394,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

